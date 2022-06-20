Simplify your international sales tax and cross-border obligations with Avalara

WEBINAR

date

Thursday, December 12, 2024

time

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

duration

60 minutes, including Q&A

Taking your business international can create new tax compliance concerns

Do you have plans to start selling products or services in more countries? From understanding VAT to managing cross-border transactions and assigning HS codes, there’s a lot to think about before you take your business international. In this webinar, we’ll examine what businesses should consider before they start expanding into other countries. 

We’ll discuss:

  • Staying compliant with VAT and cross-border rules and regulations
  • Managing VAT registrations and reporting 
  • Meeting e-invoicing regulations and what to look for in a solution
  • Recent and future tax changes in Europe and other global trends

Bring your questions for the Q&A session. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

