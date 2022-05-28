WEBINAR

State of Commerce: New global research to help today’s CFO manage digital growth

Save your seat

Discover digital commerce trends from best-in-class companies

Finance teams play a critical role in supporting digital commerce growth and overcoming market challenges across different industries. Watch this on-demand webinar for top strategies best-in-class companies are using to stay ahead of the curve. Insights from this webinar include:

  • Thirty-nine percent of companies surveyed are expanding their digital channels to cater to customer preferences
  • Best-in-class companies demonstrate how having the right finance solutions enables businesses to support current and future digital commerce strategies
  • Many financial teams find tax management, including identifying and applying the correct tax rate, challenging

Watch this webinar today to learn how best-in-class companies are managing digital growth

CFO’S STATE OF COMMERCE PLAYBOOK

Inefficient processes put businesses at risk

Download this study from Aberdeen Strategy & Research to learn how best-in-class companies are managing digital growth

Download the playbook
CFO’S STATE OF COMMERCE PLAYBOOK

Inefficient processes put businesses at risk

Download this study from Aberdeen Strategy & Research to learn how best-in-class companies are managing digital growth

Download the playbook

Save your seat