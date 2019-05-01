Due to expanding economic nexus laws and a striking increase in online sales, many businesses are reassessing their online sales strategy to determine if they have the right tools in place. Your ecommerce platform should support expansion when necessary and allow the easy addition of new products and customers via new sales channels, but another key area to consider is how your digital commerce solution supports sales tax compliance.

When reevaluating your shopping cart or ecommerce platform, there are a handful of considerations to ensure your digital commerce solution is the optimal one for your changing business and sales tax obligations. During this on-demand webinar, our experts will provide valuable information to help you understand sales tax considerations and what your ecommerce platform should be capable of to ensure compliance.