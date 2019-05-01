WHEN
Important considerations for evaluating sales tax compliance and your ecommerce store
Due to expanding economic nexus laws and a striking increase in online sales, many businesses are reassessing their online sales strategy to determine if they have the right tools in place. Your ecommerce platform should support expansion when necessary and allow the easy addition of new products and customers via new sales channels, but another key area to consider is how your digital commerce solution supports sales tax compliance.
When reevaluating your shopping cart or ecommerce platform, there are a handful of considerations to ensure your digital commerce solution is the optimal one for your changing business and sales tax obligations. During this on-demand webinar, our experts will provide valuable information to help you understand sales tax considerations and what your ecommerce platform should be capable of to ensure compliance.
We’ll cover:
- Tax rates and geolocation
- Product taxability
- Selling across state and international lines
- Managing exempt sales
- Selling through multiple channels
- Product returns
This is must-know information for any business selling online. Register to unlock access to the on-demand recording so you can listen at your convenience.
Jennifer Kijek
Senior Manager of Commerce Alliances at Avalara
Jennifer Kijek is Avalara’s Senior Manager of Commerce Alliances. Jennifer has more than 20 years of experience in product and alliance roles spanning across multiple verticals including retail, hospitality, and media. Prior to Avalara, she was the Global Alliance Director at Lyons Consulting Group (now Capgemini) where she managed partnerships with strategic commerce platforms and technology partners.
John Sallese
Director Solutions Consulting
John Sallese is Avalara’s Director of Solutions Consulting. John has more than 25 years of tax compliance and audit experience, including sales and use, telecommunications, income, and property tax. He’s been in various roles supporting sales, marketing, implementation, and training through webinars, speaking engagements, and on-site presentations.