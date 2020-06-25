The new normal: Tax implications for work-from-home tech stack providers

As the world experienced an unprecedented surge of remote workers due to stay-at-home orders, many businesses had to quickly scramble to meet such a sudden spike. As companies of all sizes have realized the cost savings and productivity increases that remote work can offer, a growing number are announcing work-from-home as part of their new permanent reality and are stepping up their investment in scalable remote communications toolkits.

This gives service providers powering these capabilities a window of opportunity – but it also means it’s time to get taxes right. If your company currently offers, or is planning to offer, tools that enable work-from-home capabilities, it’s important to understand your communications tax requirements. Services like broadband, videoconferencing, video chat, unified communications, VPN, and cloud computing require a well-considered tax policy that harnesses the complexity and protects your business.

This webinar will help you understand your communications tax risk when providing any of these work from home services. You’ll learn tips to ensure you are prepared to manage communications tax complexity as your business expands.

Join communications experts Steve Lacoff and Toby Bargar as they discuss: