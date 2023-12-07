WEBINAR
The 5 toughest areas of tax compliance — and how to manage them
date
Thursday, December 7, 2023
time
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
duration
60 minutes
Tax compliance troubles? We’re here to help
From audit readiness to drop shipping, we’re breaking down the five toughest areas of tax compliance. We’ll review these challenges and then provide a few solutions to help our customers overcome them.
In this webinar, we’ll discuss:
- Staying up to date on legislative changes
- Managing exemption certificates
- Taxing drop shipping correctly
- Making sure you’re ready for an audit
- Getting ready to expand into international sales (and taxation)
Bring your questions for the Q&A session.
Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
