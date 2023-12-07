WEBINAR

The 5 toughest areas of tax compliance — and how to manage them

Save your seat

date

Thursday, December 7, 2023

time

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

duration

60 minutes

Tax compliance troubles? We’re here to help

From audit readiness to drop shipping, we’re breaking down the five toughest areas of tax compliance. We’ll review these challenges and then provide a few solutions to help our customers overcome them.

In this webinar, we’ll discuss:

  • Staying up to date on legislative changes 
  • Managing exemption certificates 
  • Taxing drop shipping correctly 
  • Making sure you’re ready for an audit 
  • Getting ready to expand into international sales (and taxation)

Bring your questions for the Q&A session.

Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

Save your seat

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist