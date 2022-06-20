The impact of e-invoicing on businesses and tax compliance

Globally, governments and tax authorities are introducing e-invoicing and live reporting mandates at a faster rate. Although there’s currently no tax-driven mandate for e-invoicing in the U.S., many U.S. organizations are looking to implement e-invoicing to gain a competitive advantage.

E-invoicing solutions cut company costs by eliminating hours wasted on repetitive administrative tasks while limiting the risk of human error. Furthermore, e-invoicing solutions can enable faster cash turnover and better forecasting.

In this webinar, we’ll be joined by industry experts from IDC and Oracle to discuss the benefits of implementing an e-invoicing solution and to learn about the Oracle connector for Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting.