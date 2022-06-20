WEBINAR

The impact of e-invoicing on businesses and tax compliance

Register now

DATE

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

TIME

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

DURATION

60 minutes, including live Q&A

The state of play for e-invoicing and live reporting

Globally, governments and tax authorities are introducing e-invoicing and live reporting mandates at a faster rate. Although there’s currently no tax-driven mandate for e-invoicing in the U.S., many U.S. organizations are looking to implement e-invoicing to gain a competitive advantage.  

E-invoicing solutions cut company costs by eliminating hours wasted on repetitive administrative tasks while limiting the risk of human error. Furthermore, e-invoicing solutions can enable faster cash turnover and better forecasting. 

In this webinar, we’ll be joined by industry experts from IDC and Oracle to discuss the benefits of implementing an e-invoicing solution and to learn about the Oracle connector for Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting.

We’ll discuss:

  • IDC’s market analysis of e-invoicing and the global shift to digital reporting 
  • The benefits of e-invoicing and how these solutions operate within existing systems
  • The Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting for Oracle connector

  • Oracle’s e-invoicing strategy and its benefits for Avalara and Oracle users

This webinar will include a live Q&A.

Meet the speakers

Kate Bowden

Director, Enterprise Solutions - Tax Technology at Avalara

Tapomoy Dey

Vice President, ERP Applications Development at Oracle

Kevin Permenter

Research Director at IDC

Register now

Related resources

WEBINAR
E-invoicing in the U.S.

Learn why e-invoicing matters in the U.S. and get an overview of the latest updates on the U.S. E-invoice Exchange Market Pilot.
EBOOK
The rise of e-invoicing

Find out how governments are handling e-invoicing mandates and what businesses can start doing now to reap the benefits of e-invoicing.

EBOOK
The future of e-invoicing

Get the details about e-invoicing and learn what’s next on the horizon for global digital compliance.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist