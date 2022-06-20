The impact of e-invoicing on businesses and tax compliance
The state of play for e-invoicing and live reporting
Globally, governments and tax authorities are introducing e-invoicing and live reporting mandates at a faster rate. Although there’s currently no tax-driven mandate for e-invoicing in the U.S., many U.S. organizations are looking to implement e-invoicing to gain a competitive advantage.
E-invoicing solutions cut company costs by eliminating hours wasted on repetitive administrative tasks while limiting the risk of human error. Furthermore, e-invoicing solutions can enable faster cash turnover and better forecasting.
In this webinar, we’ll be joined by industry experts from IDC and Oracle to discuss the benefits of implementing an e-invoicing solution and to learn about the Oracle connector for Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting.
We’ll discuss:
- IDC’s market analysis of e-invoicing and the global shift to digital reporting
- The benefits of e-invoicing and how these solutions operate within existing systems
- The Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting for Oracle connector
Oracle’s e-invoicing strategy and its benefits for Avalara and Oracle users
Meet the speakers
Kate Bowden
Director, Enterprise Solutions - Tax Technology at Avalara
Tapomoy Dey
Vice President, ERP Applications Development at Oracle
Kevin Permenter
Research Director at IDC
