The use case for automating your clients’ sales tax returns
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET
60 minutes, including CPE credit
Learn how to find new efficiencies and clients with sales tax automation
Join our webinar to learn how Stage 1 Financial leverages automation for sales tax compliance to drive profits, identify efficiencies, and accelerate firm growth.
Earn 1 CPE credit.
We’ll discuss:
- How to use automation to build out a sales tax compliance practice
- Which clients are a good fit for your service offerings
- How a firm can be more profitable and efficient with a sales tax returns service
