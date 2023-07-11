WEBINAR

The use case for automating your clients’ sales tax returns

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET

60 minutes, including CPE credit

Learn how to find new efficiencies and clients with sales tax automation

Join our webinar to learn how Stage 1 Financial leverages automation for sales tax compliance to drive profits, identify efficiencies, and accelerate firm growth.

Earn 1 CPE credit.

We’ll discuss:

  • How to use automation to build out a sales tax compliance practice
  • Which clients are a good fit for your service offerings
  • How a firm can be more profitable and efficient with a sales tax returns service

