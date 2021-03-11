When: On demand
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: Nothing
Tips for managing your business license portfolio
Tips for managing your business license portfolio
When: On demand
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: Nothing
Managing business licenses is critical for businesses of all sizes to stay in good standing with government authorities. It can be especially complicated for enterprises, but it doesn’t have to be a burden.
In this webinar, two business license compliance experts will break down business license insights by top industries and share best practices that can guide any tax, legal, or business license department in streamlining how they handle licenses and registrations. Whether you’re building your process from scratch or seeking to improve upon a well-established routine, join us for tips that will help you manage your business licenses better.
You’ll learn:
- Common triggers for business license problems
- Typical ways that tax and legal departments share their business license responsibilities
- Unusual business license situations and how Avalara customers have addressed them
- How to choose between software and third-party services to manage your business license portfolio
About the speakers
Andrea Jaffe
Senior Director of Operations, Business Licensing by Avalara
Andrea has many years of experience in the professional services and hospitality industries. She is a certified public accountant with expertise in tax, accounting, and finance.
Alan Ruttenberg
Senior Product Marketing Manager, Avalara
Alan is a marketing professional with an established track record in marketing strategy, lead generation, product launches, strategic communications, event management, and corporate branding. His marketing initiatives have enabled his employers to acquire dozens of new Fortune 500 customers, such as Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Bank of America, Bloomberg, Burger King, Jenny Craig, KPMG, LEGO, PetSmart, Tesla, and The Home Depot.
Questions? Please contact Kaitlin at customerevents@avalara.com.