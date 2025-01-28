DATE
Thursday, March 6, 2025
TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Explore advanced strategies to simplify exemption certificate collection, validation, and storage. This webinar covers nexus considerations, compliance challenges, and best practices to improve exemption certificate oversight and reduce audit risks.
We’ll cover how to:
Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
Andrew Quirk
Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
Andrew is focused on aligning exemption management solutions to customers’ business needs. He’s passionate about improving the exempt customer experience and helping businesses automate their traditionally labor-intensive and risk-prone sales tax compliance activities.
Matthew MacNeil
Director of Technical Consulting, Avalara
Matthew co-founded the Avalara CertCapture product line, now known as Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, which was initially developed by his company, Tax Technology Services.
Register now