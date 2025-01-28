DATE

Thursday, March 6, 2025 TIME

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET DURATION

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Explore advanced strategies to simplify exemption certificate collection, validation, and storage. This webinar covers nexus considerations, compliance challenges, and best practices to improve exemption certificate oversight and reduce audit risks.

We’ll cover how to: Navigate exemption rules, including nexus implications and common exemption use cases

Establish protocols for certificate storage, expiration management, and renewal workflows

Implement practical strategies for audit preparedness and handling drop shipping challenges

Utilize automation and managed services with Avalara to enhance compliance efficiency Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

Meet the presenters

Andrew Quirk

Product Solution Consultant, Avalara Andrew is focused on aligning exemption management solutions to customers’ business needs. He’s passionate about improving the exempt customer experience and helping businesses automate their traditionally labor-intensive and risk-prone sales tax compliance activities.