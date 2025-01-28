Get started
WEBINAR

Managing tax-exempt sales 201: Advanced strategies and best practices

DATE
Thursday, March 6, 2025

 icon blue checkmark

TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

 icon blue checkmark

DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

 icon blue checkmark

Explore advanced strategies to simplify exemption certificate collection, validation, and storage. This webinar covers nexus considerations, compliance challenges, and best practices to improve exemption certificate oversight and reduce audit risks.

We’ll cover how to:

  • Navigate exemption rules, including nexus implications and common exemption use cases
  • Establish protocols for certificate storage, expiration management, and renewal workflows
  • Implement practical strategies for audit preparedness and handling drop shipping challenges
  • Utilize automation and managed services with Avalara to enhance compliance efficiency

Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

Meet the presenters

Andrew Quirk
Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

Andrew is focused on aligning exemption management solutions to customers’ business needs. He’s passionate about improving the exempt customer experience and helping businesses automate their traditionally labor-intensive and risk-prone sales tax compliance activities.

Matthew MacNeil
Director of Technical Consulting, Avalara

Matthew co-founded the Avalara CertCapture product line, now known as Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, which was initially developed by his company, Tax Technology Services.

