Product updates for partners: Q1 2024
Stay up to date on Avalara products and partner integration enhancements
Join us for our product updates webinar focused on keeping our partner network informed about product launches and enhancements.
March 14, 2024
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
We’ll showcase:
SAP: Learn how Avalara handles tax compliance tasks within the SAP platform. The Avalara SAP team will share new features and highlight new capabilities coming to the prebuilt integration for S/4HANA in 2024.
NetSuite: Avalara recently announced an expanded partnership with Oracle NetSuite to deliver an integrated e-invoicing solution. NetSuite now connects to Avalara’s global API to fulfill e-invoicing mandates, including digital signatures, QR codes, and tax authority approvals, allowing easy access to e-invoicing exchange networks and government platforms.
- AvaTax Accounts Payable and use tax integrations: The ERP integrations team will walk you through the Dynamics 365 and NetSuite integrations now available to use with AvaTax Accounts Payable via a live demo.
Meet the speakers:
Greg Polek
Senior Director of Enterprise Solutions at Avalara
Frank Souik
Senior Director of Global Solutions at Avalara
Chris Generalis
Director of Strategic Partnerships, NetSuite at Avalara
Angela Goldsmith
Senior Manager of Product Management, Global Integrations at Avalara
