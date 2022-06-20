WEBINAR

Product updates for partners: Q1 2024

Sign me up

Stay up to date on Avalara products and partner integration enhancements

Join us for our product updates webinar focused on keeping our partner network informed about product launches and enhancements.

date

March 14, 2024

time

8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

duration

60 minutes, including live Q&A

We’ll showcase:

  • SAP: Learn how Avalara handles tax compliance tasks within the SAP platform. The Avalara SAP team will share new features and highlight new capabilities coming to the prebuilt integration for S/4HANA in 2024.

  • NetSuite: Avalara recently announced an expanded partnership with Oracle NetSuite to deliver an integrated e-invoicing solution. NetSuite now connects to Avalara’s global API to fulfill e-invoicing mandates, including digital signatures, QR codes, and tax authority approvals, allowing easy access to e-invoicing exchange networks and government platforms. 

  • AvaTax Accounts Payable and use tax integrations: The ERP integrations team will walk you through the Dynamics 365 and NetSuite integrations now available to use with AvaTax Accounts Payable via a live demo.

Meet the speakers:

Greg Polek

Senior Director of Enterprise Solutions at Avalara

Frank Souik

Senior Director of Global Solutions at Avalara

Chris Generalis

Director of Strategic Partnerships, NetSuite at Avalara

Angela Goldsmith

Senior Manager of Product Management, Global Integrations at Avalara

Sign me up