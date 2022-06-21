2023 tax changes: Q3 update
Tuesday, October 24, 2023
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Learn about the trending topics affecting your tax obligations
If there’s ever a constant in the world of tax, it’s the changes that happen on a regular basis. Stay a step ahead with our Q3 update webinar as experts from Avalara and CPA firm Bennett Thrasher discuss the latest tax developments and legislative updates.
We’ll discuss:
- Key tax changes that have occurred in 2023 and their impact on your tax obligations
- The digitization of tax management and what it may mean for future compliance
- How states are fine-tuning their tax laws and definitions to keep up with current commerce conditions
- The latest developments with economic nexus and state thresholds
Attendees of this webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit. Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand.
Meet the speakers
Scott Peterson
Vice President of Government Relations, Avalara
Scott spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board.
Stephen Bradshaw
Partner, Bennett Thrasher
Stephen specializes in state and local tax, providing a variety of consulting services, including state income/franchise tax, sales and use tax, state tax credit and incentives, unclaimed property, and more. Prior to joining Bennett Thrasher, he spent five years at Deloitte Tax in the Multistate Tax Services line.
