ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
Navigating nexus: Mastering sales tax compliance
Watch the webinar
Nexus rules demystified
Gain a deep understanding of U.S. sales tax nexus. In this on-demand webinar, Avalara tax leaders explain how to ensure you’re staying compliant with your nexus obligations and their ever-changing rules.
Let’s break down this complex tax concept
By watching this info-packed webinar, you’ll learn:
- What nexus is and how it’s triggered
- Where you might have nexus and how much you could owe
- How to register, collect, and file your sales tax return
- What nexus means for global companies selling into the U.S.
You’ll come away with a better understanding of nexus.
About the speakers
Steven Cabrera
Tax Director, Avalara
John Chiswell
Cross-Border Solutions Manager, Avalara
Watch the webinar