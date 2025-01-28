Get started
WEBINAR

Sales tax compliance 101: A beginner’s guide

DATE
Thursday, April 3, 2025

TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

Establish a solid foundation to manage sales tax for your business

Economic nexus. Exemption certificates. Sourcing rules.

If these terms leave you feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone. Sales tax compliance is required for most U.S. businesses, but understanding the rules can be challenging.

Find out what you must know about sales tax and compliance.

 

After this webinar, you’ll be able to:

 

  • Assess where and when you may have sales tax obligations
  • Calculate sales tax rates more accurately
  • Summarize recent legislative updates and rate or rule changes
  • Develop a scalable process for filing tax returns
  • Review rules surrounding exemption certificates to help ensure proper handling and compliance

 

Unable to attend? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Attendees of the webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

