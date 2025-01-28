TIME 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

Establish a solid foundation to manage sales tax for your business

If these terms leave you feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone. Sales tax compliance is required for most U.S. businesses, but understanding the rules can be challenging.

Find out what you must know about sales tax and compliance.

After this webinar, you’ll be able to:

Assess where and when you may have sales tax obligations

Calculate sales tax rates more accurately

Summarize recent legislative updates and rate or rule changes

Develop a scalable process for filing tax returns

Review rules surrounding exemption certificates to help ensure proper handling and compliance

Unable to attend? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Attendees of the webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.