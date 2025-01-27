Get started
Get started

WEBINAR SERIES

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

DATE
Tuesday, April 1, 2025

 icon blue checkmark

TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST

 icon blue checkmark

DURATION
30 minutes, including live Q&A

 icon blue checkmark

Join Avalara experts weekly for insights on trade tax and tariff compliance

Avalara experts will discuss new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, the future of the de minimis exemption, and how these tariff changes could affect trade compliance and your business.

We’ll cover:

 

  • Recent tariff policy changes and their direct effects on import costs and pricing strategies 
  • How increased import costs influence customs duties obligations and the potential for cascading effects on trade compliance
  • Best practices for businesses handling the dual challenges of heightened tariffs and global trade compliance, including potential adjustments to supply chain management and pricing
  • How Avalara can support your international compliance strategy during times of change

 

Unable to attend? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. 

Save my seat

Connect with Avalara

phone_number

Welcome to Avalara! Can I help you find something?

1