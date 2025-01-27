Save my seat
DATE
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST
DURATION
30 minutes, including live Q&A
Join Avalara experts weekly for insights on trade tax and tariff compliance
Avalara experts will discuss new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, the future of the de minimis exemption, and how these tariff changes could affect trade compliance and your business.
We’ll cover:
Unable to attend? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand.
Save my seat