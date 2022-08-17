Tax requirements for marketplace platforms and the sellers that use them

Tax requirements for marketplace platforms and the sellers that use them

Using online marketplaces like Etsy, Amazon, and Facebook has become a popular way for businesses to quickly attract new customers and increase sales. But with the rise in online marketplace sales also comes new tax obligations — both for marketplace facilitators and marketplace sellers.

Hear our tax experts break down the tax obligations for both marketplace platforms and the sellers that use them.

We cover topics like: