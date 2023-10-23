When: On demand
Duration: 45 minutes
Cost: Nothing
What new Harmonized System codes mean for global sales
Every five years, the World Customs Organization (WCO) updates the internationally standardized Harmonized System (HS) for classifying goods. As technology changes and products become obsolete or experience a significant increase in production, the WCO categorizes them accordingly. While the deadline for countries to update to the latest HS codes was January 1, 2022, many are still making changes. If you sell across borders, it’s critical to be ready. Invalid codes could lead to shipping delays and unhappy customers.
Watch our cross-border sales compliance experts to hear about the changes WCO made and what you need to do to make sure your goods get to their destination without any hang-ups.
You’ll learn:
- What changes went into effect
- Next steps to make sure you’re compliant with government agencies
- How to streamline tariff code classification and your global sales compliance process with automation
Questions? Please contact Kaitlin at customerevents@avalara.com.