On-demand webinar: Your digital commerce playbook
How trailblazing companies are winning in ecommerce and mapping future trends
Consumer expectations have never been greater within today’s digital commerce landscape. As the path to purchase becomes increasingly digital-first, your mobile and ecommerce capabilities play a crucial role within your customer experience. Simply having the right product actively available through the right channels is no longer enough, as uncertainty has driven consumers to demand real-time transparency, accuracy, and seamlessness throughout each stage of the purchase journey.
Don’t let your business fall behind in today’s digitally driven world. Find out how trailblazing brands are winning at ecommerce in our next live webinar. PSFK and Avalara have teamed up to bring you the latest trends in online shopping and reveal how your business can create a next gen ecommerce experience.
You’ll learn:
- The impact of COVID-19 on ecommerce trends
- Key findings on consumer behavior trends
- Crucial trends and technologies across 5 stages in the purchase journey
- What digital CX and technology looks like in 2020 and beyond
- Action plans for a next gen ecommerce experience
Ecommerce has never been more important to retailers’ success. Don’t miss your chance to learn how today’s most successful brands are mapping tomorrow’s path to purchase with technology.
Webinar details
When: On-demand
Duration: 60 minutes
Cost: Free
About the speaker
Megan Higgins, General Manager of Ecommerce and Marketplaces, Avalara
Megan Higgins has been helping businesses navigate ecommerce for more than 15 years. As General Manager at Avalara, she specializes in helping ecommerce platforms and marketplaces manage their sales tax obligations. Prior to Avalara, she worked at Pitney Bowes, where she co-founded Global Ecommerce, which solves cross-border complexities for the world’s largest retailers and marketplaces. Megan graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Management Information Systems, and is an avid lover of sports, travel, and all things fun.