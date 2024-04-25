Get started
Improve the accuracy of offline tax calculations

Avalara helps businesses succeed by providing expertly researched and regularly updated tax content. 

Avalara Tax Content for Managers

BENEFITS

Simplify offline tax calculations

Get calculations without internet connection

Lower your reliance on consistent internet access to help achieve continuous compliance and customer satisfaction.

Increase efficiency

Reduce labor-intensive tasks and support efficient use of business resources by automating compliance processes. 

Decrease risk

Increase the accuracy and uniformity of tax calculations across locations while avoiding errors that can result in costly penalties.

Expand your calculation options

Access tax content for offline tax calculations. 

Use industry-specific templates

Leverage relevant and deeply researched tax content to help maintain compliance.

Keep up with tax changes

Stay ahead of constantly evolving tax rate and rule changes.

How it works

Avalara Tax Content for Managers

Sign up and configure 
Choose the template relevant to your business and upload your locations.

Select alert preferences  
Set up your notification preferences for downloading tax content.

Export tax content  
Access and download regularly updated tax content.

Upload tax content  
Choose your system and upload tax content.

Increase productivity with Avalara Tax Content for Managers

Enhance tax compliance and accuracy 

Adhere to complex tax regulations using industry-specific content.
  • Maintain compliance across jurisdictions with specialized tax content. 
  • Keep pace with changing tax laws for more accurate calculations across all locations.
  • Mitigate compliance risk with more accurate, expert-researched content. 

Access tax content online and offline

Leverage Avalara solutions to meet both offline and real-time tax calculation needs. 
  • Use Avalara Tax Content for Managers with Avalara AvaTax for a seamless tax calculation process. 
  • Access regularly updated tax rates and rules for each location. 
  • Integrate offline tax content into your current workflows for greater flexibility.  

Boost efficiency and reduce risk

Streamline tax compliance using automation to reduce manual work and enhance control over tax content delivery. 
  • Automate tax content updates and scheduling to save time.
  • Reduce manual errors with reliable tax data.
  • Gain control over content delivery to ensure more timely tax updates. 

Frequently asked questions

Does Avalara Tax Content for Managers support tax calculation for offline transactions?

Yes. Avalara Tax Content for Managers is designed to support offline calculations, supporting compliance even without internet connectivity.

Can I integrate Avalara Tax Content for Managers with existing ERP systems?

Avalara Tax Content for Managers offers flat file exports for flexible use in most systems.

How frequently is the tax content updated?

Avalara Tax Content for Managers typically updates tax rates monthly.

Is Avalara Tax Content for Managers suited for multilocation businesses?

Absolutely. Avalara Tax Content for Managers is optimized for consistency across multiple locations for more accurate and reliable tax content distribution.

