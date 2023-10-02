Digital Transformation Calls for
Automated Tax Solutions
A new IDC InfoBrief sponsored by Avalara
The business world is changing rapidly, and the only way to keep up is through digital transformation.
Did you know that one of the most difficult areas for finance and tax professionals is regulatory compliance? In fact, according to this IDC InfoBrief sponsored by Avalara, “Businesses looking to thrive in this new normal will have to harness the power of technology to transform.”
Is your company prepared? Read this IDC InfoBrief to learn about the top concerns of finance and tax professionals and why digital transformation calls for automated tax solutions. It even includes a helpful guide for choosing a tax solution provider.
Inside, you’ll learn:
- How businesses are becoming resilient after the global pandemic
- How shifting your mindset can help you embrace change
- Which technologies are key for automation
- Why accurate data management is important
- How regulatory rules are changing and what that means for you
