Is the proposal to reform the existing origin-based EU VAT regime for B2B cross-border sales now stalled?



The aim of the reform is to tackle the stubborn, multi-billion VAT

fraud problem, particularly associated with ‘carousel’ and ‘missing

trader’ fraud. However, much opposition from EU member states has

emerged to the proposed destination-based ‘Definitive VAT System’

plan. The scheduled January 2022 launch has already been delayed until

July 2022. Further deferment is almost certain as fundamental

disagreements remain between member states on the disproportionate

effect and unproven benefits of the plan.



Definitive VAT System



The proposal involves a switch to a destination-based VAT regime for

B2B goods cross-border transactions. This would replace the existing,

‘temporary’ origin basis. This was introduced in 1993 as a short-term

fix until a destination system could be agreed upon.



The Definitive VAT System plan would require vendors to charge and

collect the VAT of their customer’s country of residence in the case of

cross-border B2B sales. The VAT would then be remitted by the vendor to

its national tax office. They in turn would distribute the VAT to the

appropriate member states of the vendor’s customers.



The aim is to tackle the multi-billion euro VAT fraud problem by

closing the nil-rated intra-community supply loophole. This has been

exploited by criminal gangs in large scale frauds were an exempt

cross-border sale is reporting when in fact a domestic sale has

occurred. In this case, the fraudster pocket the charged VAT.



Majority of states sceptical of new VAT system



The most recent EU meeting group of member state Finance Ministers,

ECOFIN, has summarised for the European Council progress to date on the

Definitive VAT System. This highlighted many fundamental blockers:

Member states are agreed that the reform should proceed only if

it can be demonstrated that the significant upheaval, and burden on

businesses and tax authorities, can be justified in terms of VAT fraud

eliminated.

A majority of states are opposed to the Certified Taxable Person simplification. This would have seen reliable taxpayers being exempted from charging VAT to reduce their compliance and payments processing burden. States feel this would have problems of complexity and neutrality.

Taxable Person simplification. This would have seen reliable taxpayers

being exempted from charging VAT to reduce their compliance and payments

processing burden. States feel this would have problems of complexity

and neutrality.

States are also against the withdrawal of the recapitulative statements (e.g. Intrastat and EC Sales Listings) in the event of an implementation.

recapitulative statements (e.g. Intrastat and EC Sales Listings) in the

event of an implementation.

Most states believe the significant burden on the vendor charging and collecting taxes would be unacceptable. It would leave a major risk of VAT gap from fraud and insolvencies.

burden on the vendor charging and collecting taxes would be

unacceptable. It would leave a major risk of VAT gap from fraud and

insolvencies.



Member states have now agreed to undertake further examination of the

measure via the EU Commission. In particular, an investigation into

alternative technologies to solve the unresolved questions.