Avalara Expands SAP Integrations with Certification for ERP Central Component (ECC)

Seattle, Wa.-- May 15, 2017 -- Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced it is certified for SAP’s ERP Central Component (ECC) solution for North America. The certified integration allows SAP customers to deploy a reliable, complete tax automation solution within their existing ERP system.

As a result of this partnership, SAP ECC customers now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, which automatically calculates applicable sales and use taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time. The automated solution eliminates the tedious work and complexity of managing the changing tax landscape.

“Our established relationship with SAP has allowed its customers access to Avalara’s tax engine across a variety of products, and we are proud to expand support into its core ERP offering,” said Marshal Kushniruk, executive vice president of global business development for Avalara.

“Implementing the Avalara AvaTax solution for SAP ECC was a major win for us, both for the business and IT groups. Being in the building materials and construction industry, we are often delivering goods to locations that do not yet have a valid physical address. The complexity of determining sales tax was enormous prior to integrating AvaTax,” said Mike Bowen, Director of Business Process and Architecture for CalPortland Company. “Moving from an on-premise tax system to a cloud-based solution greatly reduced the burden on IT to maintain servers, install system updates and test tax rate changes.”

The ECC certification further expands Avalara’s integrations within the SAP ecosystem, and complements Avalara’s existing integration partnerships with Hybris, SAP’s leading ecommerce platform, SAP Business One, and with Implico, a leading SAP implementation partner in the oil and gas industry.

Avalara is sponsoring SAP Sapphire 2017, which takes place May 16-18 in Orlando. Four joint customers of Avalara and SAP will be hosting a panel discussion in Avalara’s booth to discuss how automating tax compliance has changed their businesses.

Hosted at the Avalara booth, #1343, the talk with Radisys, CalPortland, TomTom and AntonPaar will be held at the following times:

Tuesday, May 16 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

The SAP ECC integration for Avalara was developed by DuCharme, McMillen & Associates (DMA), a corporate tax consultancy specializing in six key areas including tax technology, property tax, sales/use & commodity tax, state income & franchise tax, crown royalties, and unclaimed property tax.

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 550 pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns and other compliance documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle and it has offices across the U.S. and in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.

About DuCharme, McMillen & Associates (DMA)

DMA focuses on assisting Canadian and United States clients with their corporate tax challenges. During the last 10 years, DMA has built a very robust Tax Technology practice focused on corporate tax technology and, specifically, transaction taxation. For more information, please visit www.DMAinc.com.

