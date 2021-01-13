U.K. manufacturer can’t sell bike seats directly to U.K. residents – Wacky Tax Wednesday, Brexit Blues

Brooks England has been manufacturing leather bicycle saddles (aka, seats) in its West Midlands factory for more than 150 years. But now, thanks to Brexit and the new U.K. ecommerce package, British bicyclists can no longer purchase British-made seats from Brooks England.

Brooks England was purchased by the Italian company Selle Royal in 2002. Today, many of its British-made products are typically shipped from the West Midlands manufacturing facility to a logistics center in Italy. From there, they’re shipped to customers worldwide, including those located back in the U.K.

With Brexit, this has created a perfect storm for tax compliance.

According to a U.K. shipping notice issued by Brooks England, “The ongoing changes in the Brexit situation have made it necessary to temporarily suspend all new orders from brooksengland.com to the UK at this time.” Until further notice, U.K. customers can only purchase Brooks England products through online partners and Brooks Premium Dealers.

That message is echoed by Extra UK, Brooks England’s British distributor: “UK distribution through Extra UK is unchanged.” Extra UK obtains British-made Brooks England products directly from the West Midlands factory.

Prior to Brexit and the implementation of the U.K. ecommerce package, companies with locations throughout the EU could freely move goods between the U.K. and other EU member states. But now that the U.K. has left the Customs Union and VAT regime, goods shipped from the EU into the United Kingdom are subject to new value-added tax (VAT) and customs obligations.

Effective January 1, 2021, goods shipped to the U.K. with a sale price at or below £135 are subject to sales (supply) VAT at checkout, for which a regular U.K. VAT return must be filed. Import tax applies to shipments exceeding the £135 threshold.