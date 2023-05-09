Are HS codes your weak spot?
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
1:00 p.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. CET
Free
HS codes are assigned to products sold across borders
They enable authorities to apply the correct duties and taxes. The wrong codes could cause customs delays, surprise costs, and unhappy customers.
Getting HS codes right is therefore key for retailers who want to deliver a seamless customer experience.
Joining this webinar is your chance to learn:
- How to assign the correct HS codes to save on costs and deliver on time
- Why you need different product codes for each country you sell to
- How integrations into your existing tech stack can help you get your HS codes right
About the speakers
Nicole Morton
Cross-Border Solutions Manager, Avalara
Nicole has over 10 years of experience helping customers expand their businesses internationally.
Holly Parker
Tax Technology Solutions Manager, Avalara
Having spent over seven years at DHL supporting customers’ expansion, Holly has an extensive logistics and ecommerce background.
