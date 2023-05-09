WEBINAR

Are HS codes your weak spot?

date

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

time

1:00 p.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. CET

cost

Free

HS codes are assigned to products sold across borders

They enable authorities to apply the correct duties and taxes. The wrong codes could cause customs delays, surprise costs, and unhappy customers. 

Getting HS codes right is therefore key for retailers who want to deliver a seamless customer experience.

Joining this webinar is your chance to learn:

  • How to assign the correct HS codes to save on costs and deliver on time
  • Why you need different product codes for each country you sell to
  • How integrations into your existing tech stack can help you get your HS codes right

About the speakers

Nicole Morton

Cross-Border Solutions Manager, Avalara

Nicole has over 10 years of experience helping customers expand their businesses internationally.

Holly Parker

Tax Technology Solutions Manager, Avalara

Having spent over seven years at DHL supporting customers’ expansion, Holly has an extensive logistics and ecommerce background.

