Prepare for the EU’s biggest VAT transformation

The European Commission’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative introduces digital reporting, e-invoicing, and platform rules. For enterprise organisations, this is a data and systems challenge that requires coordinated action across tax, finance, and IT.

How ViDA will reshape VAT reporting for enterprises Understand the operational and technology impacts: Shift to near real-time digital reporting and transaction-level transparency

Changes to ERP systems, tax engines, and data governance frameworks

New cross-border B2B reporting requirements across the EU

Risks of fragmented compliance approaches across jurisdictions Gain insight into how to prepare your organisation and reduce risk while adapting to evolving EU VAT requirements.

About the speakers

Susie West

CEO, sharedserviceslink Susie is a shared services and P2P thought leader specialising in e-invoicing. Since 2002, she has driven industry adoption, founded SharedServicesLink, authored multiple e-books, hosted webinars, and leads the GENA UK Chapter, helping organisations navigate digital transformation in finance.

Stephen Bartholomew

Senior Sales Executive – Tax Technology Solutions, Avalara Stephen has over five years’ experience at Avalara, helping businesses navigate the complexities of indirect tax. Initially focused on VAT solutions, he now supports organisations across Avalara’s broader product suite, including international and U.S. tax compliance, helping them manage risk and scale with confidence.