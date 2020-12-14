Oasis Solutions provides business-system consulting and services to small and medium-sized companies through partnerships with leading solution providers like Oracle NetSuite, Sage, Workday, and Avalara.

Oasis is based in Louisville, Kentucky, and files tax returns in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Each state has its own approach to the taxability of consulting services and software subscriptions, as well as its own filing deadlines.

“Everything is going to subscription,” says Annette Manias, Oasis president and founder. “We only charge the customer sales tax for on-premises software, which is still part of our business.”

Oasis also invoices customers for its services, such as implementation and training, neither of which are taxable in the three states where Oasis files returns.