Oasis Solutions delighted by new simple returns filing solution
Results
Increased compliance
Tax expertise
Summary
Results
- Increased compliance
- Tax expertise
Tax challenges
- Compliance risk
- Tax complexity
Products used
Avalara Returns for Small Business
Designed for smaller businesses without a dedicated tax team that want a quick way to get started with automation and a better way to file in multiple tax jurisdictions.
Benefits
- Improved filing processes
- Peace of mind for tax compliance
- A solution to recommend for clients
Company overview
Oasis Solutions provides business-system consulting and services to small and medium-sized companies through partnerships with leading solution providers like Oracle NetSuite, Sage, Workday, and Avalara.
Tax challenges
Oasis is based in Louisville, Kentucky, and files tax returns in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Each state has its own approach to the taxability of consulting services and software subscriptions, as well as its own filing deadlines.
“Everything is going to subscription,” says Annette Manias, Oasis president and founder. “We only charge the customer sales tax for on-premises software, which is still part of our business.”
Oasis also invoices customers for its services, such as implementation and training, neither of which are taxable in the three states where Oasis files returns.
Why Avalara?
“We’ve been an Avalara partner for several years,” says Annette. “We recommend and sell their products to our customers, and we have been customers ourselves for eight years.”
With Returns for Small Business, Avalara filled a gap in the market for a simplified returns filing solution that’s affordable and easy to use. When the beta program launched, Annette was keen to participate. “I was excited to test a product that would integrate with the rest of Avalara’s suite, while being priced more effectively for our budget and our needs,” she says. “Plus, I just like playing with software.”
Customer
Oasis Solutions
Industry
Consulting Services
Tax type
Avalara Returns for Small Business
Integration
Advantage Software
Tax challenges
- Compliance risk
- Tax complexity
Products used
Avalara Returns for Small Business
Designed for smaller businesses without a dedicated tax team that want a quick way to get started with automation and a better way to file in multiple tax jurisdictions.
Benefits
- Improved filing processes
- Peace of mind for tax compliance
- A solution to recommend for clients
“The two things small businesses want are cost-effective and simple. Avalara Returns for Small Business fills both of those criteria.”
—Annette Manias
President and Founder
“The two things small businesses want are cost-effective and simple. Avalara Returns for Small Business fills both of those criteria.”
—Annette Manias
President and Founder
Results
Annette went into the beta testing program with real enthusiasm. “I like software, so I asked Avalara not to tell me a whole lot,” she says. “I wanted to see whether I could figure it out, to see how intuitively it had been designed. The answers were almost always where I would expect to find them. And when it comes to filing the returns, it was really just a click of a button. Easy.”
“The people at Avalara have been extremely helpful,” she adds. “We had a few questions along the way, and they were very responsive. They were also very receptive to the feedback I gave them as a beta customer.”
“It gave me time back in my life.”
—Annette Manias
President and Founder
Annette also appreciates the peace of mind that comes with confident compliance. “We don’t keep up on changing sales tax laws and regulations,” she says. “We know that Avalara is keeping track of all that. We don’t need to worry about it. We know we’re being compliant.”
Prior to using Returns for Small Business, Annette had always done the sales tax reconciliation and filing herself — a cumbersome process that took her three or four hours every month. Now her bookkeeper can do it in about an hour. “It gave me time back in my life,” says Annette.