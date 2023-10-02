Avalara Announces Kelly S Mathews, LLC as Titanium Sponsor for CRUSH DC

SEATTLE — February 8, 2018 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses, today announced Kelly S Mathews LLC (KSMLLC) as a titanium sponsor of Avalara CRUSH, the premier event for transaction tax professionals that attracts expert practitioners across the tax and accounting industry to discuss a shared vision for the future of global tax compliance.

KSMLLC provides oil and gas industry clients with highly specialized motor fuel tax compliance, consulting, and software implementation services.

As a titanium sponsor of CRUSH DC, KSMLLC will lead a breakout session, provide product demonstrations, and have experts on site to engage with conference participants, including Avalara customers, business and technology partners, accounting leaders and CPAs, and other industry experts.

“As a previous CRUSH sponsor, there was little deliberation before we opted for a top-shelf sponsorship for CRUSH DC,” said Kelly S. Mathews, president and founder of KSMLLC. “CRUSH sponsorship gives us the opportunity to speak directly with attendees, helping them understand the distinct tax challenges faced by companies in the motor fuels industry, and underscoring how we can help provide solutions for their business. Avalara is a great partner — they know how to put on a first-rate conference; we’re looking forward to another great CRUSH event!”

More about CRUSH DC 2018

Wednesday, May 9–Friday, May 11, 2018 at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C.

More than 100 CPE-eligible sessions from experts, partners, and customers that span trend discussions to hands-on product training. These sessions are organized into nine learning tracks designed to cover a broad range of tax compliance topics, including Sales and Use Tax, Excise Tax, Lodging Tax, Telecom Tax, Global Tax, Tax Document Management, Returns, Accounting, and Legislative Updates. And a dedicated Developer Track will explore topics ranging from the basics of calculating tax using AvaTax to building connectors for enterprise-level organizations.

Hands-on, 1:1 training is available for all attendees in the Learning Lab.

In addition to expert panels from Avalara’s internal indirect tax experts, Gartner’s Robert Anderson will share new insights in a keynote address on the intersection of sales tax compliance and technology. And Stefan Hyttfors, acclaimed futurist focused on disruptive technologies, will take the mainstage to discuss global trends in commerce and technology affecting the world of transaction tax.

Hours and hours of networking, hospitality, and events.

