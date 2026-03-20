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Capability
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Avalara
|
Thomson Reuters
|
Tax automation that learns and adapts
|
AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers
|
CoCounsel Tax for research; not embedded in tax calculation/filing
|
MCP servers automating complex workflows
|
AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort
|
Natural language APIs that simplify integration
|
AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration
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AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers
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Generative AI product support assistant
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Capability
|
Avalara
|
Thomson Reuters
|
Real-time tax determination
|
Rooftop-level (address-level geocoding)
|
Strong; legacy UI
|
Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international)
|
Regularly updated across 190+ countries
|
12,000+ U.S. jurisdictions, 185 countries; strong APAC/global coverage
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Built-in tax research tools
|
Superior — dedicated sales and use tax research platform
|
Checkpoint Edge is best in class for legal/tax research, but less tailored to transactional compliance
|
Always-on, multiregional, multicloud
|
55B+ API calls processed; 1.14B during Cyber Week 2024
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Still developing cloud architecture (per IDC); not yet advanced cloud technologies and APIs
|
Audit-ready accuracy
|
Customers cut audit prep from weeks to hours
|
Strong audit trail; often retained as “system of record”
|
AI + expert-verified tax content
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AI-structured data, expert-verified rules
|
SSAE 18/ISAE 3402 certified content
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Trusted by governments to power official rate portals
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Certified SST provider
|
Verified tax data from trusted sources
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Enterprise-grade security certifications
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Thomson Reuters
|
Returns filing and remittance automation
|
Full managed returns, including remittance
|
Limited — no managed returns service; cannot electronically file in every state
|
Exemption certificate management
|
Superior - auto-validation, renewal tracking, email campaigns, ERP connectors
|
Standard — CERTifyTax partnership; lacks email campaigns, vendor portals, and deep ERP workflow integration
|
1099 and W-9 reporting
|
Registrations and licensing management
|
Full registrations + business licensing
|
Managed VAT reporting
|
53 countries supported
|
Strong global VAT
|
Use tax management
|
Strong in use tax
|
Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification
|
Global trade management
|
E-invoicing and live reporting
|
IDC MarketScape Leader
|
Through Pagero acquisition
|
Product-level unique tax codes
|
3,000+
|
Unknown
|
Global compliance support
|
Strong in financial services and multinationals
|
Scalability across businesses of all sizes
|
SMB through Enterprise
|
Enterprise-focused; limited appeal for SMB/midmarket
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Thomson Reuters
|
All-in-one compliance platform
|
Limited — suite-based architecture; products often siloed
|
Signed partner integrations
|
1,400+
|
~50
|
ERP integrations (SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft)
|
Prebuilt connectors, faster go-live
|
Strong SAP/Oracle but custom, consulting-heavy
|
Marketplace integrations
|
Limited
|
POS integrations
|
Limited
|
E-invoicing platform integrations
|
Via Pagero
|
Typical time to value
|
Weeks — prebuilt connectors, remote onboarding, sandbox testing
|
Months — consulting-heavy; more manual implementation
|
User interface and reporting
|
Modern, intuitive cloud UI; real-time reporting
|
Described as cumbersome by customers; requires more technical involvement
|
Ongoing maintenance
|
Auto-updated content, versionless delivery
|
Still developing advanced cloud technologies (per IDC); periodic upgrades