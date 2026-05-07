2026 AVALARA PARTNER EXECUTIVE WEBINAR

Join us for our Partner Executive Webinar, where we’ll bring you the latest updates designed to help you grow faster and win smarter with Avalara.

We’ll kick things off by recognizing standout partners and celebrating recent tier advancements, followed by an introduction to Michelle Paitich, VP of Strategic Alliances. From there, we’ll dive into what’s new and what’s next - including enhancements to the Partner Portal, an inside look at the Partner Awards platform, and a preview of our evolving product roadmap. We’ll wrap with key announcements you won’t want to miss.

If you care about staying ahead of where Avalara is going - and how to turn that into real revenue - this is one to be in the room for.

Get early visibility into Avalara’s product roadmap and strategic priorities

Discover new tools and programs—like the enhanced Partner Portal and Awards platform

Hear key announcements and partner updates firsthand

What’s on the agenda: