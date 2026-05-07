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2026 AVALARA PARTNER EXECUTIVE WEBINAR

Partners in Motion: Wins, Updates & What's Ahead

DATE
JUNE 10th, 2026

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TIME
9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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Join us for our Partner Executive Webinar, where we’ll bring you the latest updates designed to help you grow faster and win smarter with Avalara.

 

We’ll kick things off by recognizing standout partners and celebrating recent tier advancements, followed by an introduction to Michelle Paitich, VP of Strategic Alliances. From there, we’ll dive into what’s new and what’s next - including enhancements to the Partner Portal, an inside look at the Partner Awards platform, and a preview of our evolving product roadmap. We’ll wrap with key announcements you won’t want to miss.

 

If you care about staying ahead of where Avalara is going - and how to turn that into real revenue - this is one to be in the room for.

 

  • Get early visibility into Avalara’s product roadmap and strategic priorities
  • Discover new tools and programs—like the enhanced Partner Portal and Awards platform
  • Hear key announcements and partner updates firsthand

 

What’s on the agenda:

 

  • Recognition of Partner Award Winners
  • Celebration of YTD Tier Graduations
  • Introduction: Michelle Paitich, VP of Strategic Alliances
  • Enhanced Partner Portal overview (Buzzy Busniuk)
  • Partner Awards Platform update (Marissa Demeri)
  • Product Roadmap update
  • Key announcements / Q&A

 

Executive Webinar Registration

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