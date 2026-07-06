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Webinar

Mitigating Risk, Accelerating Growth: The Rise of Intelligent Tax and Compliance

DATE
Wednesday, July 22nd

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TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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The era of manual, siloed tax preparation is over.

However, achieving this requires more than generic AI. It requires an agentic AI platform that operates as the system of record for global indirect tax.

 

Join Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research, and Vsu Subramanian, SVP of Engineering & HS Code Managed Service at Avalara, for an educational thought leadership session offering an exclusive glimpse into the future of agentic tax and compliance.

We'll cover:

 

  • Key trends driving the inception of the Intelligent Tax and Compliance (ITC) market
  • How agentic AI platforms deliver accurate, repeatable outcomes across industries
  • How enterprises can manage the migration from analog tax processes to an automated, agentic approach to compliance
  • How AI agents are fundamentally transforming document generation, compliance workflows, and tax research to reduce risk

 

Can't attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording.

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