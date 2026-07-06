Mitigating Risk, Accelerating Growth: The Rise of Intelligent Tax and Compliance

The era of manual, siloed tax preparation is over.

However, achieving this requires more than generic AI. It requires an agentic AI platform that operates as the system of record for global indirect tax.

Join Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research, and Vsu Subramanian, SVP of Engineering & HS Code Managed Service at Avalara, for an educational thought leadership session offering an exclusive glimpse into the future of agentic tax and compliance.