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The future of global tax and compliance is now

Why finance, tax, and IT need a shared AI playbook

DATE
Thursday, August 20, 2026

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TIME
8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

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DURATION
45 minutes, including live Q&A

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AI in tax compliance isn’t one team’s decision

The moment you put AI into a compliance workflow, three teams get pulled in — finance, tax, and IT. Join host, Melissa Dallmeyer, Senior Director, Global Partner Development, and guest Shahan Parshad, Chief Information Officer, both from Avalara, for an executive conversation to learn how leading organizations are building a shared operating model for AI in regulated environments.

A practical framework for governing AI in tax and compliance

 

What you’ll take away from this session:

 

  • Why deploying AI in tax compliance requires shared ownership across finance, tax, and IT — and why single-team decisions create risk
  • Who owns data, determination, value and risk, and governance in an AI compliance stack — and why the handoffs matter most
  • How to assign accountability before an AI agent acts, not reconstruct it after a notice arrives
  • What a defensible, audit-ready AI operating model looks like in practice

 

Register now to hear how finance, tax, and IT leaders can align on AI governance — before the agent acts.

Register now

About our guest

Shahan Parshad

Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Avalara

Shahan leads Avalara’s internal technology strategy and AI transformation, focusing on innovation, operational efficiency, and employee experience at global scale.

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