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DATE
Thursday, August 20, 2026
TIME
8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
DURATION
45 minutes, including live Q&A
AI in tax compliance isn’t one team’s decision
The moment you put AI into a compliance workflow, three teams get pulled in — finance, tax, and IT. Join host, Melissa Dallmeyer, Senior Director, Global Partner Development, and guest Shahan Parshad, Chief Information Officer, both from Avalara, for an executive conversation to learn how leading organizations are building a shared operating model for AI in regulated environments.
A practical framework for governing AI in tax and compliance
What you’ll take away from this session:
Register now to hear how finance, tax, and IT leaders can align on AI governance — before the agent acts.
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Shahan Parshad
Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Avalara
Shahan leads Avalara’s internal technology strategy and AI transformation, focusing on innovation, operational efficiency, and employee experience at global scale.