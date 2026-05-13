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DATE
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
TIME
11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
See how AI connects tax research, exemptions, AP, and returns
Generic AI can generate answers, but tax teams need consistency, traceability, and control. See how Avalara applies purpose-built AI across research, exemption handling, and AP review and managed returns to help teams move faster, reduce exposure, and stay in charge.
Follow one transaction across research, exemption handling, and AP review
What you'll learn in this webinar:
Get practical ideas you can apply across workflows.
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Christine Martin
Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
With more than 15 years of experience in sales and use tax, Christine has served as a tax manager at a Fortune 1000 paper manufacturer and as director of compliance for a telecommunications tax outsourcing provider.
David Knuff
Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
David spent 30 years in public accounting where he advised clients in sales and use tax matters at RSM, KPMG, Ryan, and EY. He has extensive expertise in assisting companies with their sales and use tax needs, including automating their sales and use tax compliance function.