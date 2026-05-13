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WEBINAR

From research to remittance: How agentic AI executes tax end to end

DATE
Wednesday, June 24, 2026

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TIME
11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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See how AI connects tax research, exemptions, AP, and returns

Generic AI can generate answers, but tax teams need consistency, traceability, and control. See how Avalara applies purpose-built AI across research, exemption handling, and AP review and managed returns to help teams move faster, reduce exposure, and stay in charge.

Follow one transaction across research, exemption handling, and AP review

 

What you'll learn in this webinar:

 

  • Why generic AI falls short in tax, and what a purpose-built approach needs to deliver
  • The role of AI-powered tax research in delivering faster, citation-backed answers to complex taxability questions
  • Ways exemption workflows can validate forms, flag issues early, and help reduce rebills and audit friction
  • Where AI in AP can surface overcharged and undercharged tax before issues move downstream
  • How research, documentation, and execution improve when connected across a single platform
  • Key considerations for tax, finance, and IT leaders building an AI road map with governance and control in mind
  • How Avalara helps teams move from disconnected tasks to a more connected tax execution model

 

Get practical ideas you can apply across workflows.

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About the speakers

Christine Martin

Christine Martin
Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

With more than 15 years of experience in sales and use tax, Christine has served as a tax manager at a Fortune 1000 paper manufacturer and as director of compliance for a telecommunications tax outsourcing provider.

David Knuff

David Knuff
Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

David spent 30 years in public accounting where he advised clients in sales and use tax matters at RSM, KPMG, Ryan, and EY. He has extensive expertise in assisting companies with their sales and use tax needs, including automating their sales and use tax compliance function.

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