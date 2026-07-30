Get started
Get started

WEBINAR

Avalara Tax Changes 2026 Midyear Update: Navigating the new tax landscape and emerging trends

DATE
Tuesday, August 25, 2026

 Date icon

TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

 Time icon

DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

 Duration icon

Tax compliance is growing more complex, becoming more digital, and moving faster than ever before.


As states face budget pressures and global trade uncertainty continues, businesses are navigating a wave of new tax policies impacting sales tax, digital services, AI, tariffs, marketplace transactions, and cross-border commerce.

Join a panel of tax experts from Ryan and Avalara for a midyear look at the most significant 2026 tax developments and what they mean for your business.


Specifically, you’ll learn about:


  • How sales tax bases are expanding
  • The growth of digital advertising and social media taxes
  • Evolving rules for online sellers and marketplaces
  • Emerging trends such as AI taxability
  • How operational tax rules are changing
  • How tariffs and de minimis changes are reshaping global trade

Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 CPE credit. Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording.

Register for the webinar

Connect with Avalara