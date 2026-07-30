TIME 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

Tax compliance is growing more complex, becoming more digital, and moving faster than ever before.

As states face budget pressures and global trade uncertainty continues, businesses are navigating a wave of new tax policies impacting sales tax, digital services, AI, tariffs, marketplace transactions, and cross-border commerce.

Join a panel of tax experts from Ryan and Avalara for a midyear look at the most significant 2026 tax developments and what they mean for your business.

Specifically, you’ll learn about:

How sales tax bases are expanding

The growth of digital advertising and social media taxes

Evolving rules for online sellers and marketplaces

Emerging trends such as AI taxability

How operational tax rules are changing

How tariffs and de minimis changes are reshaping global trade

Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 CPE credit. Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording.