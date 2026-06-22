Luke Marlatt
Solution Consultant, Avalara
Luke specializes in providing tax research solutions that help businesses navigate complex tax regulations with confidence.
DATE
July 23, 2026
TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Take control of your tax complexity
Retail tax compliance has never been more complex. With omnichannel selling environments and growing audit risks, retailers need the right intelligence at every transaction. Join Avalara experts to explore a modern, end-to-end retail compliance strategy in practice.
What attendees will learn:
Luke Marlatt
Solution Consultant, Avalara
Luke specializes in providing tax research solutions that help businesses navigate complex tax regulations with confidence.
Christine Martin
Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara
Christine brings over 15 years of sales and use tax experience across manufacturing, telecommunications compliance, and financial reporting.
Kevin Hess
Sr. Product Manager, Avalara
Kevin focuses on delivering solutions that enable businesses to embed Avalara Tax Content directly into point-of-sale systems and other commerce platforms to power native tax calculation. He brings deep practical experience to this role, with a background spanning retail tax implementations, product classification, tax content research, and tax technology.
Register for the webinar