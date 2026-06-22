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WEBINAR

Beyond compliance: How forward-thinking retailers are turning tax accuracy into advantage

DATE
July 23, 2026

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TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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Take control of your tax complexity

Retail tax compliance has never been more complex. With omnichannel selling environments and growing audit risks, retailers need the right intelligence at every transaction. Join Avalara experts to explore a modern, end-to-end retail compliance strategy in practice.

What attendees will learn:

 

 

  • Why disconnected tax processes create hidden audit risks for retailers
  • How to get reliable answers to complex taxability questions instantly
  • How top retailers ensure all POS systems run on accurate tax content
  • What Avalara's tax research, tax data and ECM look like in action
  • How AI transforms exemption certificate management

About the speakers

Luke Marlatt

Solution Consultant, Avalara

Luke specializes in providing tax research solutions that help businesses navigate complex tax regulations with confidence.

Christine Martin

Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara

Christine brings over 15 years of sales and use tax experience across manufacturing, telecommunications compliance, and financial reporting.

Kevin Hess

Kevin Hess

Sr. Product Manager, Avalara

Kevin focuses on delivering solutions that enable businesses to embed Avalara Tax Content directly into point-of-sale systems and other commerce platforms to power native tax calculation. He brings deep practical experience to this role, with a background spanning retail tax implementations, product classification, tax content research, and tax technology.

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