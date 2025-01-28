Get started
Five steps to managing sales tax compliance

Five key steps for complying with sales and use tax regulations

We’ve identified five key steps for complying with sales and use tax regulations — why they’re important, what problems can occur, and what solutions to use. Join us to explore how Avalara can help users navigate compliance with confidence.

In this webinar, we cover:

 

  • The five essential steps for sales and use tax compliance
  • Insights on automated solutions that can help streamline compliance
  • Resources that will help you learn more about issues such as nexus, exemptions, and more

Meet the speakers

Christine Martin
Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara

Susan Maravetz
Senior Customer Success Manager, Avalara

Related resources

GUIDE

The 5 steps to managing sales tax

Manage your sales tax compliance with a step-by-step guide that details everything from identifying tax obligations to handling calculation, filing, and remittance.

CUSTOMER STORY

Groupon relies on Avalara to reduce tax complexity

Learn how Avalara helped Groupon spend less time and effort managing sales tax compliance.

EBOOK

Know your nexus

Understand what sales tax nexus is, what events may trigger nexus, and how to keep up with nexus obligations impacting your business.

