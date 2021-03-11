Deciding to sell through new or additional sales channels can change tax compliance for your business. New obligations can result from one channel’s activities or, more likely, some combination of channel activities. For U.S. sellers, that can mean changes to their nexus — the connection to a state or local jurisdiction that obligates your business to collect and remit sales tax. In this event, we’ll walk you through the multichannel sales tax challenge and provide strategies to help you manage compliance.

