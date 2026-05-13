Get started
Get started

ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

HS codes 101: Get classification right in a changing trade landscape

Learn how accurate HS classification supports global trade compliance

Watch Avalara global trade experts explain HS codes, tariff volatility, business risks, and how automation can help classify products with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Get the essentials of HS codes and tariff classification

 

What you’ll learn in this webinar:

 

  • What HS codes are and why they matter for customs duties
  • Why HS codes vary by country and can affect duty rates
  • How tariff volatility and de minimis changes are increasing compliance pressure
  • What common business challenges with manual HS classification
  • How incorrect classification can lead to customs delays, fines, margin loss, and cart abandonment
  • How automation and human expertise can help improve classification accuracy and scale

 

Learn how to reduce classification risk and support smoother cross-border commerce.

Watch the webinar

Talk to a global trade expert

phone_number