Watch Avalara global trade experts explain HS codes, tariff volatility, business risks, and how automation can help classify products with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Get the essentials of HS codes and tariff classification

What you’ll learn in this webinar:

What HS codes are and why they matter for customs duties

Why HS codes vary by country and can affect duty rates

How tariff volatility and de minimis changes are increasing compliance pressure

What common business challenges with manual HS classification

How incorrect classification can lead to customs delays, fines, margin loss, and cart abandonment

How automation and human expertise can help improve classification accuracy and scale

Learn how to reduce classification risk and support smoother cross-border commerce.