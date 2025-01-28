Navigating trade and tariffs at scale: A strategy session for global Shopify sellers

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DATE
Monday, August 4, 2025
TIME
10am PT / 1pm ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Practical strategies for Shopify merchants selling in a shifting global landscape
Learn how to navigate tax rules in different countries and jurisdictions with confidence. This webinar helps Shopify merchants reduce compliance risk, protect margins, and grow across borders — with support from Avalara.
We’ll cover:
Understanding the latest trends and challenges in global ecommerce and compliance
Identifying common tax and tariff mistakes that can put your margins at risk
Learning how to adjust pricing, sourcing, and shipping to stay competitive and compliant
Discovering strategies to scale your cross-border business with confidence
Simplifying global compliance and supporting your growth with Avalara
Get your questions answered during the live Q&A session.
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Dealing with taxes is a universal pain point. This guide is designed to contextualize the challenges of growth, expansion, and evolving regulatory pressures to offer real solutions.
Featuring a relatable cast of merchant archetypes, this guide explores common real-world tax scenarios faced by Shopify sellers and demonstrates how Avalara and Shopify can help solve their challenges.