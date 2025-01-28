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WEBINAR

Navigating trade and tariffs at scale: A strategy session for global Shopify sellers

DATE
Monday, August 4, 2025

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TIME
10am PT / 1pm ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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Practical strategies for Shopify merchants selling in a shifting global landscape

Learn how to navigate tax rules in different countries and jurisdictions with confidence. This webinar helps Shopify merchants reduce compliance risk, protect margins, and grow across borders — with support from Avalara.

We’ll cover:

 

  • Understanding the latest trends and challenges in global ecommerce and compliance

  • Identifying common tax and tariff mistakes that can put your margins at risk

  • Learning how to adjust pricing, sourcing, and shipping to stay competitive and compliant

  • Discovering strategies to scale your cross-border business with confidence

  • Simplifying global compliance and supporting your growth with Avalara

 

Get your questions answered during the live Q&A session.

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