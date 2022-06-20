ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Consumer use tax 101: What it is and how to manage it

View on demand

When businesses are on the hook for paying use tax

Did your business make a purchase without sales tax? That doesn’t mean it’s tax-free. You might still owe consumer use tax.

Use tax may be required when sales tax isn’t collected on a purchase, or if the product or service’s use or location results in additional tax owed. This is what makes use tax one of the most mismanaged compliance issues for businesses. Watch the webinar to learn more about it and how to avoid costly mistakes.

You’ll learn more about:

  • The events that can trigger consumer use tax requirements 
  • The most common consumer use tax management challenges 
  • The impact of economic nexus on consumer use tax 
  • How your business can step up compliance to avoid being audited

Meet the speaker

Naveen Agrawal

Principal Product Manager, Avalara

View on demand

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist