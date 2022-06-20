ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
Consumer use tax 101: What it is and how to manage it
When businesses are on the hook for paying use tax
Did your business make a purchase without sales tax? That doesn’t mean it’s tax-free. You might still owe consumer use tax.
Use tax may be required when sales tax isn’t collected on a purchase, or if the product or service’s use or location results in additional tax owed. This is what makes use tax one of the most mismanaged compliance issues for businesses. Watch the webinar to learn more about it and how to avoid costly mistakes.
You’ll learn more about:
- The events that can trigger consumer use tax requirements
- The most common consumer use tax management challenges
- The impact of economic nexus on consumer use tax
- How your business can step up compliance to avoid being audited
Meet the speaker
Naveen Agrawal
Principal Product Manager, Avalara
