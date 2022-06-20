Consumer use tax 101: What it is and how to manage it

When businesses are on the hook for paying use tax

Did your business make a purchase without sales tax? That doesn’t mean it’s tax-free. You might still owe consumer use tax.

Use tax may be required when sales tax isn’t collected on a purchase, or if the product or service’s use or location results in additional tax owed. This is what makes use tax one of the most mismanaged compliance issues for businesses. Watch the webinar to learn more about it and how to avoid costly mistakes.