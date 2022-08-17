ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Embracing the future of tax compliance with AI

Video: Learn how AI and machine learning are empowering businesses to streamline tax compliance.

How companies are using AI to streamline sales tax management

Learn how artificial intelligence and machine learning are empowering organizations to streamline their tax compliance efforts, minimize risk, and maximize opportunities.

In this webinar, tax experts from Avalara discuss:

  • AI adoption within the tax landscape
  • Real-life examples of how finance and accounting professionals use AI to streamline their jobs
  • Avalara’s first-of-its-kind sales tax calculator plugin for ChatGPT
  • Ways leading tax automation providers are using machine learning to increase accuracy and efficiency within their software
  • How Avalara Exemption Certificate Management uses AI to ensure document compliance

Meet the speakers

Lisa Cunningham

Senior Product Manager of Exemption Management Platform, Avalara

Kael Kelly

General Manager of Certificates and Tax Research, Avalara

Vsu Subramanian

Senior Vice President of Content Engineering, Avalara

Related resources

PRESS RELEASE
Avalara’s plugin for ChatGPT

Learn about the new integrated plugin for ChatGPT that allows users to calculate and research sales tax rates based on their location.
BLOG
Talent shortage propelling AI adoption

Avalara surveyed approximately 300 CFOs in the United States and United Kingdom to get their take on talent availability, economic conditions, and AI.
ASSESSMENT
Free tool: Find your nexus

Identify the states where your sales may create an obligation to register, then collect and remit sales tax.

