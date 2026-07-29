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DATE
Tuesday, August 11, 2026
TIME
9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
The era of manual, siloed tax processes is over
Achieving this requires more than generic AI. It requires an agentic AI platform that operates as the system of record for global indirect tax. Join us on August 11 for this exclusive thought leadership session.
What you'll learn:
Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 CPE credit. Can't attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording.
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