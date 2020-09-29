How, when, where, and why software and digital goods are taxed is the perfect storm of complexity and contradiction, making compliance near impossible to comprehend, never mind master. Definitions of what is and isn’t taxable vary by state, as do tax rates and rules. It’s no wonder, then, that software and digital goods providers often fail to prioritize compliance.

Taxability of software has come under great scrutiny with the sharp rise of digital products and services in recent years. States are now implementing new legislation that makes more software and digital goods taxable, and not knowing the latest rules can put you at risk of noncompliance. Learn the basics of software taxability and how your business can streamline compliance once and for all.

Our software tax expert will cover:

