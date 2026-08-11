You've added states, opened new sales channels, and your sales tax exposure has grown with it. A missed nexus threshold. A rate that changed in Q2 and no one caught it. An audit notice that arrives two years later. These aren't edge cases; they're the most common way fast-growing businesses get blindsided.

In 2025 alone, there were over 417,000 tax rate changes across the U.S. and Canada. If you're tracking that manually or relying on QuickBooks' built-in tax features, you're already playing defense.

This webinar is for businesses that have outgrown their current approach. We'll show you what the risk looks like, what automation solves, and how to know if now is the right time to act.