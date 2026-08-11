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WEBINAR

QuickBooks + Avalara: Sales Tax Compliance Built for Growth

DATE
August, 26, 2026

TIME
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET

DURATION
60 minutes

Is your sales tax keeping up with your growth?

You've added states, opened new sales channels, and your sales tax exposure has grown with it. A missed nexus threshold. A rate that changed in Q2 and no one caught it. An audit notice that arrives two years later. These aren't edge cases; they're the most common way fast-growing businesses get blindsided.

 

In 2025 alone, there were over 417,000 tax rate changes across the U.S. and Canada. If you're tracking that manually or relying on QuickBooks' built-in tax features, you're already playing defense.

 

This webinar is for businesses that have outgrown their current approach. We'll show you what the risk looks like, what automation solves, and how to know if now is the right time to act.

What you'll walk away with:

  • A clear picture of when QuickBooks' built-in tax features are enough — and when they aren't
  • A live demo of the QuickBooks + Avalara integration in action
  • Proven strategies to reduce audit risk and stay compliant as you scale
  • Real customer examples of time and money saved after automating

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About the speakers

Brandon Majmudar

Key Account Manager, IES

Intuit

Laura Kimble

Sales Executive, QuickBooks

Avalara

Doug Ormsby

Sales Executive

Avalara