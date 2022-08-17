ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Simplify Harmonized System codes to support global trade

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: Simplify Harmonized System codes to support global trade

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Learn about managing the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System

Understanding Harmonized System (HS) codes is crucial for classifying products when importing or exporting goods. Learn the business challenges associated with HS code classification and how Avalara solutions can help.

Watch this webinar to learn more about:

  • What the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System is all about
  • The business challenges associated with HS codes
  • Benefits of the managed and self-serve tariff code classification tools from Avalara
  • New trends in HS code classification
  • The red flags that government auditors look for when reviewing HS codes
Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Related resources

GUIDE
Global sales regulations by country

Find out how expanding your tech stack can help you meet new tax compliance responsibilities.

PRODUCT GUIDE
Avalara Cross-Border

Learn how to automate international trade compliance with Avalara Tariff Code Classification and Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border.
ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
Selling internationally? Here’s what you need to know before scaling.

Got plans to grow your business internationally? Here’s what to know before you start.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist