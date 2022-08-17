ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
Simplify Harmonized System codes to support global trade
Learn about managing the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System
Understanding Harmonized System (HS) codes is crucial for classifying products when importing or exporting goods. Learn the business challenges associated with HS code classification and how Avalara solutions can help.
Watch this webinar to learn more about:
- What the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System is all about
- The business challenges associated with HS codes
- Benefits of the managed and self-serve tariff code classification tools from Avalara
- New trends in HS code classification
- The red flags that government auditors look for when reviewing HS codes