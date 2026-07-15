Is your tax strategy ready for the next stage of growth?
DATE
Thursday, August 27, 2026
TIME
9 a.m. PT/noon ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Is your tax strategy ready for the next stage of growth?
As software companies scale through SaaS, AI-powered products, and new markets, tax obligations grow more complex. Join Avalara experts to explore the most common compliance gaps — and learn practical steps to reduce risk and support scalable growth.
What you’ll learn in this session:
Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
Whether entering new markets, launching new offerings, or preparing for your next phase of expansion, this session helps you identify compliance gaps before they become costly business challenges.
Christine Martin
Sr. Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
Christine specializes in tax compliance for SaaS and technology companies. With extensive experience advising growing software businesses, she helps organizations navigate complex, multistate compliance requirements as they expand into new markets and launch new products.
Myles Metzger
Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
Myles has deep expertise in sales and use tax compliance for software and technology companies. He partners with finance and tax teams to identify compliance gaps and implement scalable solutions that align with modern SaaS and AI-powered business models.
Register for this free webinar