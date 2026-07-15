Get started
Get started

WEBINAR

The software and AI compliance gap: Navigating tax complexity as you scale

DATE
Thursday, August 27, 2026

 icon blue checkmark

TIME
9 a.m. PT/noon ET

 icon blue checkmark

DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

 icon blue checkmark

Is your tax strategy ready for the next stage of growth?

As software companies scale through SaaS, AI-powered products, and new markets, tax obligations grow more complex. Join Avalara experts to explore the most common compliance gaps — and learn practical steps to reduce risk and support scalable growth.

What you’ll learn in this session:

 

  • Why SaaS, AI-powered products, and usage-based pricing accelerate tax complexity
  • How economic nexus and post-Wayfair expansion create new registration obligations
  • Why software and AI taxability varies by delivery method, customer type, and jurisdiction
  • How multiple points of use (MPU) creates unique compliance challenges for software companies
  • Which operational risks — from manual processes to ERP integrations — can slow growth
  • What steps finance and tax leaders can take to build scalable tax infrastructure

Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

Whether entering new markets, launching new offerings, or preparing for your next phase of expansion, this session helps you identify compliance gaps before they become costly business challenges.

About the speakers

Christine Martin
Sr. Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

Christine specializes in tax compliance for SaaS and technology companies. With extensive experience advising growing software businesses, she helps organizations navigate complex, multistate compliance requirements as they expand into new markets and launch new products.

Myles Metzger
Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

Myles has deep expertise in sales and use tax compliance for software and technology companies. He partners with finance and tax teams to identify compliance gaps and implement scalable solutions that align with modern SaaS and AI-powered business models.

Register for this free webinar

Have questions? We’re here to help.

Call 877-810-6099