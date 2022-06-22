WEBINAR
The 5 toughest areas of tax compliance — and how to manage them
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Tax compliance troubles? We’re here to help
From audit readiness to drop shipping, we’re breaking down the five toughest areas of tax compliance. We’ll review these challenges and then provide a few solutions to help our customers overcome them.
In this webinar, we’ll discuss:
- Staying up to date on legislative changes
- Managing exemption certificates
- Handling drop shipping correctly
- Making sure you’re ready for an audit
- Getting ready to expand into international sales (and taxation)
Bring your questions for the Q&A session.
Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
