The 5 toughest areas of tax compliance — and how to manage them

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Tax compliance troubles? We’re here to help

From audit readiness to drop shipping, we’re breaking down the five toughest areas of tax compliance. We’ll review these challenges and then provide a few solutions to help our customers overcome them.

In this webinar, we’ll discuss: 

  • Staying up to date on legislative changes 
  • Managing exemption certificates 
  • Handling drop shipping correctly 
  • Making sure you’re ready for an audit 
  • Getting ready to expand into international sales (and taxation) 

Bring your questions for the Q&A session.  

Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

