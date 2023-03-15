WEBINAR

How to attack an audit

date

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

time

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

duration

60 minutes 

Being audited? No need to panic! Here’s how other Avalara customers handled it.

So you’re being audited. It can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to impact your business. Hear Avalara customers talk about their audit experiences as they share valuable lessons learned and tips. 

In this webinar, we’ll discuss: 

  • How to prepare for an audit 
  • Steps to take during an audit 
  • Tips from businesses that have experienced an audit 

Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

