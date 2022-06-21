Overcoming financial management challenges in today’s digital economy
Thursday, October 5, 2023
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Strategies for digital commerce success
Today’s digital economy requires businesses to manage transactions and data across a growing number of systems. Learn from experts at Aberdeen, NetSuite, and Avalara as they reveal how businesses are managing digital commerce growth and strategies for success.
Our panel will discuss results from a recent survey, including:
- Why only 19% of businesses feel ready to support digital commerce growth and the actions finance teams are taking to prepare
- What tax compliance activities are the most consuming for businesses
- Why 24% of best-in-class companies are more likely to increase data visibility and accessibility to promote collaboration compared to others
- How best-in-class companies are using SaaS solutions to support end-to-end commerce
Meet the speakers
Sarah Clayton
Senior Research Analyst for IT, Aberdeen
Dave Hunt
Manager of Enterprise Sales, Avalara
Asad Ahmed
Principal Industry Solutions Adviser for Retail and Ecommerce, Oracle NetSuite
