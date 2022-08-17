Get started
The 10 tricky states for sales tax returns

Video: Learn how to manage the 10 tricky states for filing sales tax returns

Mastering tax compliance in the states with the most complex rules

Managing your company’s sales tax returns can be grueling thanks to varying forms, fluctuating deadlines, and changing requirements across state lines. Hear tax experts reveal the most common challenges in filing returns and how you can overcome them.

In this webinar, we’ll help you:

  • Understand new tax legislation across the 10 tricky states and what it means for your sales tax returns
  • Discover the most common challenges businesses face when managing sales tax returns
  • Learn tips to reduce the time and resources spent on sales tax returns
  • Explore why companies are choosing automation to offload the burden of manually filing returns

Meet the speakers

Sarah Faria
Director of Tax Compliance Services, Avalara

Matt Johnson
Senior Director of Tax Compliance Services, Avalara

PRESENTATION SLIDES
Download presentation slides

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

