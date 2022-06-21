Unpacking economic nexus: Its impact 5 years later
Thursday, July 6, 2023
11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Analyzing the evolution and consequences of the Wayfair decision
Join us for a compelling webinar as we commemorate the 5th anniversary of economic nexus. Discover how this pivotal concept has revolutionized the way companies manage sales tax and how they’ve adapted to the evolving economic landscape.
We’ll cover:
- The history of economic nexus and key factors driving its adoption
- The impact of economic nexus on sales tax obligations for businesses of all sizes, especially ecommerce and marketplace sellers
- Variances in economic nexus thresholds at the state and local levels and tips for monitoring your sales volume
- Recent developments in nexus laws and how they may evolve in the future
- Lessons learned and best practices for navigating the complex world of tax compliance
Economic nexus continues to complicate tax requirements for most businesses. This is your chance to get and stay ahead.
Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
Meet the speakers
Maria Tringali
Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara
Derek Warren
Sales Executive, Avalara
