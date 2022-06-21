WEBINAR

Unpacking economic nexus: Its impact 5 years later

Thursday, July 6, 2023

11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Analyzing the evolution and consequences of the Wayfair decision

Join us for a compelling webinar as we commemorate the 5th anniversary of economic nexus. Discover how this pivotal concept has revolutionized the way companies manage sales tax and how they’ve adapted to the evolving economic landscape. 

We’ll cover:

  • The history of economic nexus and key factors driving its adoption
  • The impact of economic nexus on sales tax obligations for businesses of all sizes, especially ecommerce and marketplace sellers
  • Variances in economic nexus thresholds at the state and local levels and tips for monitoring your sales volume
  • Recent developments in nexus laws and how they may evolve in the future
  • Lessons learned and best practices for navigating the complex world of tax compliance

Economic nexus continues to complicate tax requirements for most businesses. This is your chance to get and stay ahead. 

Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit. Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. 

Meet the speakers

Maria Tringali

Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara

Derek Warren

Sales Executive, Avalara

