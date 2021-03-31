Content, Data, and Insights

Sales tax content and data to give you the business insights you need

Confidently make decisions about your tax compliance strategy

Content, Data, and Insights

Sales tax content and data to give you the business insights you need

Confidently make decisions about your tax compliance strategy

Make better decisions by referencing better data

Content, Data, and Insights products from Avalara deliver the reliable research and information needed to make smarter tax decisions. 

Capitalize on tax content from Avalara to help:

Access research to analyze and make decisions about tax compliance

Assess and estimate potential sales tax obligations

Determine taxability for millions of products

Classify items with appropriate tax categories and codes

Update sales tax content for point-of-sale (POS) systems

See how Content, Data, and Insights products help you stay in the know

Improve customer experience through more informed rates, calculation, and Item Classification

Know where products and services are taxable, and at which rates

Charge sales tax where you’re liable at the time of purchase

Classify items right the first time to prevent incorrect tax calculations

Stay up to date with more accurate content and analysis

Manage compliance as you grow without draining resources

Access detailed research, sales tax rates, rules, laws, and supporting documents

Save time by automating manual processes for Item Classification, updating POS systems, and more

Find answers to complex tax questions quickly and in plain language

Discover the tools you need for a smarter tax compliance strategy

Avalara Tax Research

Tax research tools and content services to help you get tax right, quickly and clearly

Gain comprehensive tax research — in plain language — with a history of tax laws and answers for all your complex questions.

Access searchable, savable, and shareable research

Supplement with add-ons for industry- and region-specific content, including restaurants, telecom, North America, and Europe

Get stand-alone research products for accounting professionals

Analysis of nexus thresholds with a graph and data points

Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment

Know where you have new sales tax obligations

Don’t let new sales tax obligations surprise you. Take our self-serve questionnaire to help you figure out where you may need to file and remit sales tax.

Fill out a fast and easy questionnaire for your assessment

Take a basic assessment for free to estimate potential economic nexus exposure

Get a full assessment for comprehensive risk analysis

Analysis of nexus thresholds with a graph and data points

Avalara MatrixMaster

Let Avalara check bar codes for millions of products and find the taxability answers you’re looking for

Avalara MatrixMaster determines taxability for millions of products across thousands of U.S. tax jurisdictions. Our expansive database of Universal Product Codes (UPCs) can recognize products down to the individual SKU. Let MatrixMaster help you:

Identify and maintain up-to-date product taxability for your POS

Map SKUs to product categories and Avalara tax codes

Know if products are subject to considerations such as SNAP eligibility, bottle deposit fees, sales tax holidays, E911 service fees, and more

Avalara Item Classification

Product catalog classification software for businesses of all sizes and industries

Map products to Avalara tax codes, tax categories, tariff codes, and Harmonized System (HS) codes with a suite of Item Classification products that combine tools based on artificial intelligence (AI) as well as human expertise.

Save time and money by automating manual processes

Identify and classify products quickly and efficiently

Maintain changing and growing product catalogs without dedicating resources or expanding headcount

Avalara Tax Content for Retail

Improve content delivery for your POS systems to stay up to date and get sales tax right when you’re offline

Get more accurate content for your point-of-sale system at your brick-and-mortar location.

Improve efficiency with automated resources

Use a self-serve toolkit to easily transform data for your target POS system

Account for sales tax holidays, rates in multiple locations, threshold taxes, send sales, and more

See what customers have to say about Content, Data, and Insights

“I wanted a knowledgeable, resourceful partner that would help us with unfamiliar situations.”

—Lisa Dodson, Price Book Manager

“No more guessing — we are absolutely more confident with Avalara.”

—Ben Norton, Director of Retail Technology

