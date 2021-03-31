Sales tax content and data to give you the business insights you need
Confidently make decisions about your tax compliance strategy
Sales tax content and data to give you the business insights you need
Confidently make decisions about your tax compliance strategy
Make better decisions by referencing better data
Content, Data, and Insights products from Avalara deliver the reliable research and information needed to make smarter tax decisions.
Capitalize on tax content from Avalara to help:
See how Content, Data, and Insights products help you stay in the know
Improve customer experience through more informed rates, calculation, and Item Classification
Know where products and services are taxable, and at which rates
Charge sales tax where you’re liable at the time of purchase
Classify items right the first time to prevent incorrect tax calculations
Stay up to date with more accurate content and analysis
Manage compliance as you grow without draining resources
Access detailed research, sales tax rates, rules, laws, and supporting documents
Save time by automating manual processes for Item Classification, updating POS systems, and more
Find answers to complex tax questions quickly and in plain language
Discover the tools you need for a smarter tax compliance strategy
Avalara Tax Research
Tax research tools and content services to help you get tax right, quickly and clearly
Gain comprehensive tax research — in plain language — with a history of tax laws and answers for all your complex questions.
Access searchable, savable, and shareable research
Supplement with add-ons for industry- and region-specific content, including restaurants, telecom, North America, and Europe
Get stand-alone research products for accounting professionals
Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment
Know where you have new sales tax obligations
Don’t let new sales tax obligations surprise you. Take our self-serve questionnaire to help you figure out where you may need to file and remit sales tax.
Fill out a fast and easy questionnaire for your assessment
Take a basic assessment for free to estimate potential economic nexus exposure
Get a full assessment for comprehensive risk analysis
Avalara MatrixMaster
Let Avalara check bar codes for millions of products and find the taxability answers you’re looking for
Avalara MatrixMaster determines taxability for millions of products across thousands of U.S. tax jurisdictions. Our expansive database of Universal Product Codes (UPCs) can recognize products down to the individual SKU. Let MatrixMaster help you:
Identify and maintain up-to-date product taxability for your POS
Map SKUs to product categories and Avalara tax codes
Know if products are subject to considerations such as SNAP eligibility, bottle deposit fees, sales tax holidays, E911 service fees, and more
Avalara Item Classification
Product catalog classification software for businesses of all sizes and industries
Map products to Avalara tax codes, tax categories, tariff codes, and Harmonized System (HS) codes with a suite of Item Classification products that combine tools based on artificial intelligence (AI) as well as human expertise.
Save time and money by automating manual processes
Identify and classify products quickly and efficiently
Maintain changing and growing product catalogs without dedicating resources or expanding headcount
Avalara Tax Content for Retail
Improve content delivery for your POS systems to stay up to date and get sales tax right when you’re offline
Get more accurate content for your point-of-sale system at your brick-and-mortar location.
Improve efficiency with automated resources
Use a self-serve toolkit to easily transform data for your target POS system
Account for sales tax holidays, rates in multiple locations, threshold taxes, send sales, and more
See what customers have to say about Content, Data, and Insights
“I wanted a knowledgeable, resourceful partner that would help us with unfamiliar situations.”
—Lisa Dodson, Price Book Manager
“No more guessing — we are absolutely more confident with Avalara.”
—Ben Norton, Director of Retail Technology
